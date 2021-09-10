Orlando venue will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

A popular Orlando venue will now require guests to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests to attend events.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Speaking at the White House, Biden criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

"We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority "can cause a lot of damage, and they are."

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

The President also announced the new requirements in a Thursday afternoon address from the White House as part of a new "action plan" to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots that has raised doubts among the public over his handling of the pandemic.

An Orlando venue is already making changes to its policy for guests.

Dr. Phillip’s Center officials confirmed to FOX 35 that they will require guests to show either a negative COVID-19 test or their vaccination card to attend events at the venue.

While this news dropped following President Biden’s announcement, Dr. Phillip’s Center said that this has been in the works for a few weeks now and that the timing was just coincidental.

Live entertainment is an industry that has certainly taken a huge hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why some entertainers are welcoming the new rule at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.

"I think it’s very important to get our arts happening again and to get shows happening again. People need to feel safe inside of the theaters and I think this is the best way to do that," one person told FOX 35.

The new policy applies to guests 12 and up. If you are going the a show, you must show proof or vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. If you are going the vaccination route, your final dose should be at least 14 days before the show you are attending.

"I wouldn’t mind because I’ve already been vaccinated," Orlando resident Tevin Kennedy said.



President Joe Biden actually pleaded to venues during his speech, stating "to those of you running large entertainment venues from sports arenas, concert venues to movie theaters — please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry."

"Presidents make recommendations on a lot of things like health care and other stuff, but a business should be able to make its own decisions about people coming into their business or not," Kennedy added. "It is your right to not be vaccinated but it’s their property. You can’t just walk into peoples property without following their rules."

The new rule at Dr. Phillip’s Center begins on October 1st. If you already have a ticket to a show for a show after and do not want to abide by the policy, you can get a full refund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.