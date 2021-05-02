Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts back on Earth after splashdown

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Space
Associated Press

SpaceX Crew Dragon ‘Resilience’ completes first nighttime splashdown

After departing from the International Space Station the night prior, SpaceX Crew-1 returned safely to Earth very early on Sunday morning.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.

The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, just before 3 a.m., ending the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk’s company.

RELATED: SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' completes first nighttime splashdown

The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, flew back in the same capsule — named Resilience — in which they launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November.

51152317693_b47df172f0_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

NASA-spacex-splashdown-1-050221.jpeg.jpg
NASA-spacex-splashdown-2-050221.jpeg.jpg
51153213160_e86dfc74a9_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

51153185495_7c22a17852_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

4C57C8AA11E44C8F82A4BB3170B3786B.jpg
51152362508_de0c794711_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

51152359468_3f7d77c650_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

51152129276_e9f687f93a_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

51152361733_349c4d3eda_k.jpg

Photo from NASA

The 167-day mission was the longest for a crew capsule launching from the U.S. The previous record of 84 days was set by NASA’s final Skylab station astronauts in 1974.

WATCH: Return of the SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts Aboard "Resilience"

Once finished with their medical checks on the ship, the astronauts will hop on a helicopter for the short flight to shore, then catch a plane straight to Houston for a reunion with their families.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.