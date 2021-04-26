SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts to return home on Wednesday, NASA says

NASA says SpaceX's Crew-1 astronauts will soon return home.

The NASA, SpaceX Crew-1 mission lifted off on November 15, 2020. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi rode a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts have remained there ever since and are expected to return home on Wednesday, just days after the Crew-2 astronauts have joined them at the ISS. They are expected to leave the space station at 7:05 a.m. and then splash down at 12:40 p.m. at one of seven landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

NASA said that the Crew-1 astronauts discussed the upcoming mission home on Monday.

The successful launch of SpaceX Crew-1 was reportedly the first flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system in history. While at the ISS, they worked on several experiments.

For example, they are said to have worked on tissue chips that mimic the structure and function of human organs to understand the role of microgravity on human health and diseases and translate those findings to improve human health on Earth.

NASA said that they also grew radishes in different types of light and soils to produce food in space and tested a new system to remove heat from spacesuits.

