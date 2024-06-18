SpaceX pushes launch of SES ASTRA 1P mission from Florida to Wednesday

Watch SES ASTRA 1P mission launch

SpaceX canceled a Tuesday launch of the SES ASTRA 1P mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida had already been pushed to Tuesday evening due to the presence of inclement weather.

SpaceX is now targeting the next launch opportunity, which is set for Wednesday, June 19, at 5:25 p.m. ET, when a two-hour and 49-minute launch window opens.

This mission will mark the ninth flight of the first-stage booster, which has previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, and four Starlink missions.

Post-separation, the booster will aim to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is the SES ASTRA 1P mission?

According to the Kennedy Space Center, ASTRA 1P/SES-24 is a wide-beam satellite that will bolster SES’s leading TV network. It will allow content creators and private and public broadcasters in Germany, France, and Spain to maintain high-quality satellite TV broadcasting cost-effectively.