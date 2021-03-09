'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel to open later this year

article

Grab your lightsabers! The Star Wars hotel being built at Walt Disney World is on track to open this year.

During Tuesday's shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Chapek announced that the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel will still open in 2021.

He specifically said that the Star Wars-themed luxury hotel will open later in the year.

Walt Disney World previously said that the resort will offer a two-night itinerary where all guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship.

When you get to the resort, you will reportedly enter a terminal and "blast off" from a launchpad onto the ship. When it is your time to visit the parks, the resort will transport you to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Hollywood Studios.

The Galactic Starcruiser will have all kinds of activities onboard, like lightsaber training.

The resort looks like a spaceship, and each "cabin" can sleep up to five people. Every window of the galactic hotel is said to have "a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place."

Disney has not announced the price of the rooms or when you can reserve a spot yet.

