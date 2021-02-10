Take a virtual tour of the new M&M's store at Disney Springs

article

A world of colorful and tasty fun awaits you at the new M&M's store at Disney Springs -- and you don't even have to leave home to check it out!

Located next to Splitsville Luxury Lanes and the NBA Experience, the new store opened last month. It features an immersive experience for lovers of the M&M brand filled with its signature "Wall of Chocolate," exclusive merchandise like shirts, oven mitts, cooking utensils, and more.

"Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M’S experiential store," said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group, in a news release.

The store is the fifth M&M's store owned and operated by Mars Retail Group, which also has locations in Las Vegas, New York, London and Shanghai.

Haven't visited yet? You can take a virtual tour of the 10,000 sq. ft. candy wonderland HERE.