CDC adds more COVID-19 guidelines for test cruises to follow

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added more guidelines for cruises to follow during test cruises.

They must now look for symptoms or signs of COVID-19 in passengers and screen them to see if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus within the last 14 days.

If they have and are fully vaccinated, they could still be allowed to board. But if they are not, they could be denied.

MORE NEWS: CDC eases mask requirements for fully vaccinated cruise passengers

Passengers will once again be able to set sail by mid-July if operators can show that 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated, among other guidelines, reports say.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.