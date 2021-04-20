Countdown to liftoff: NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 'on track' for historic launch

article

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission is still 'go for launch' for the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday morning -- as long as the weather cooperates.

In a prelaunch press conference on Tuesday, representatives from the agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed that they were still set for liftoff at 6:11 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Crew Dragon Endeavour, marking the second crew rotation on a commercial spacecraft mission and the first with two international partner astronauts.

The international team of the Crew-2 mission is bringing together astronauts from the US, Europe, and Japan: NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet will embark on a six-month trip aboard the ISS.

"We are really excited and ready to go," said Kimbrough during a press conference over the weekend. "It's just an amazing feeling, I've gotten to do that before and there's nothing like when you look out the window and see a spaceship getting prepared and realize that you're going to be riding on it in a few days."

"It's an honor to be part of this team, looking forward to a great flight and a great mission," Hoshide said.

Once there, International Space Station manager Joel Montalbano said they will conduct more than 260 scientific experiments and that the fourth crew member will help to increase the research and development for both the highly anticipated Artemis program and the low Earth orbit commercialization efforts, FOX News reports.

"With the crew-2 launch, we welcome the European Space Agency's flying an astronaut for the first time on Dragon. We also welcome back the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency flying on Dragon for a second time," he added. "So, truly an international program and this is our future where we'll have international partners on our vehicles for the future. That's a goal and that's where we're planning to be."

On Tuesday, Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stitch said that the NASA-SpaceX team had its first "Readiness Review" and dress rehearsal that morning, leading to the conclusion that it was "on track" for Thursday's launch. Docking would be scheduled for Friday at around 4:30 a.m. ET.

"The main thing we're watching over the next few days is the weather. You know we have to have the launch weather be 'go' and also 'abort' weather all along the abort ground track to protect the crew in the vehicle. So, we're looking at both Thursday and Friday and looking at the weather over the next few days," he said.

The U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron says there is currently an 80% chance of favorable weather on Thursday and a 90% chance of favorable weather on Friday.

Downrange weather and winds remain the biggest concern, according to the report.

Johnson Space Center Flight Operations Directorate Deputy Manager Norm Knight called the business of human spaceflight "unforgiving" and praised the teams for their work.

"It's the vigilance from the teams that guarantee that continued safety and it was definitely present in these reviews this week. And you know you step back and you look, it's, it's, it's hard enough in a regular environment but you put COVID on top of that; it's been exceptionally impressive what these teams have been able to pull together," he said.

"The cadence is very good for the teams, between SpaceX and NASA people are working well with each other. We're looking forward to a successful mission. And again, it's just a very exciting time," he said.

