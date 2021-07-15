Disney's plan to relocate 2,000 jobs to Orlando's Lake Nona confirmed

article

Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that 2,000 Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products professional jobs will relocate to Orlando's Lake Nona.

Guiliani said, "The Walt Disney Company has always been a strong community partner and leader, and it’s exciting to see Disney Parks, Experiences and Products significantly expanding the number of professional positions based in the Orlando region, with their plans for a regional campus in Orlando’s Lake Nona, one of our region’s premier centers for innovation."

The Orlando Business Journal said that the jobs will be from the company's California headquarters and will take place throughout the next 18 months.

MORE NEWS: EPCOT Food and Wine Festival starts Thursday: Here's a look at the menus

The potential move makes Disney the latest in a growing number of companies considering moving some or all of their operations out of California, which had of the strictest lockdown measures in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of the pandemic, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has lambasted California's handling of the pandemic, calling the rules in place "arbitrary."

Disney has informed FOX 35 News that this particular move of jobs to the Orlando area has been in the planning stages since 2019 and has nothing to do with the pandemic.

With any move, there are logistical challenges for exporting some operations from California though. For example, some TV programs and films have been shot at Disney's Orlando facilities, but the bulk of its studio production operations are on its 51 acre Burbank lot for ease of use to the Hollywood filmmaking community.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details on the move.