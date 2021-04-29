Disney Wish unveiled: Cruise line gives behind-the-scenes look

Disney Cruise Line unveiled its newest ship on Thursday: the Disney Wish.

They held a 30-minute presentation, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the ship, special character appearances, and performances.

"We’re bringing to life the stories and characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before," Laura Cabo, the Portfolio Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, explained on the Disney Parks Blog.

For example, Disney said that they will introduce a brand-new family water attraction and three themed districts aboard the Disney Wish.

"You’ll be immersed in 'The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse' animated shorts aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse," they said. "Complete with show scenes, lighting and special effects, and splashtacular surprises, this wild water ride is sure to delight everyone in the family as they zig, zag and zoom through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks."

There will reportedly be more pools, deck space, and dining than ever before inside a district themed to Mickey and friends. The AquaMouse area will have six pools of its own as well. Then, inside the Toy Story-themed district, there will be a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide, and smoothie bar. For the adults-only, the Quiet Cove will feature a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar, and chic cafe.

In addition, Disney said that the new cruise ship will debut three brand-new family dining concepts, including theatrical entertainment, cinematic adventure, and sophisticated elegance.

"It will be a chance to interact with favorite Disney stories in exciting new ways," they added.

There will be:

Arendelle: This is said to be Disney’s first "Frozen"-themed theatrical dining experience. It will feature live entertainment and characters from the movies, like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf. Food infused with Nordic influences will be served.

Worlds of Marvel: Disney said that this is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure. You will play an interactive role in an Avengers mission that unfolds around you. A menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be served.

1923: Then, they said there is 1923 -- named for the year the Walt Disney Company was founded. It is a celebration of the company’s legacy and offers dishes that honor its Californian heritage.

The Disney Wish will feature several entertainment options for those on board.

"We’re combining innovative design, technology and storytelling to create immersive entertainment environments that will surround guests in Disney stories in new and unexpected ways on board the Disney Wish," Disney said.

This includes the following experiences:

Grand Hall: Disney said the space will evolve from a fairytale gathering into an environmental theater through built-in special effects and the first-ever atrium stage on a Disney ship. There will be shows and interactive entertainment around the hall, allowing you to play a special role in it all.

Luna: They said that this is a brand-new entertainment hub that will go from a daytime setting for family fun into an elegant evening venue for adult-exclusive entertainment. There will be a variety of live shows and interactive programming.

Hero Zone : This is said to be a sports arena where there will be action-packed challenges and game show-style competitions for families to take on.

Walt Disney Theatre: This is reportedly a show palace that will have original Broadway-style stage productions developed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line.

Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas: Disney said these are intimate screening rooms that will provide you more options than ever to watch films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and more.

In addition, the Disney Wish will reportedly offer other entertainment options, including stage shows, deck parties, character experiences, fun family activities, contemporary cabarets, and more.

For kids ages three to 12, there will be several experiences at Disney’s Oceaneer Club for them to try.

They include:

Marvel Super Hero Academy: Disney said that this an Avengers headquarters. Young "recruits" can train to be a superhero with the help of their own heroes, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and the Wasp.

Fairytale Hall: They said that this includes three activity rooms. Creativity can shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio. Children can read and act out stories at Belle’s Library. Newfound icy powers can also be tested at Anna and Elsa’s Sommerhus.

Walt Disney Imagineering Lab: This is said to be a first-of-its-kind opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of Disney Imagineers with activities and experiments.

Then, those between six months and three years old can visit the 'It’s a Small World Nursery.' Disney said that there will be babysitting services available here.

Finally, for kids on the older side, there are two hangout spots with dedicated programming geared towards those age groups, Disney said.

They are:

Edge: For those between 11 and 14 years of age

Vibe: For those between 14 and 17 years of age

For the adults, there will be several exclusive experiences to try.

For example, for the first time on a Disney ship, they said that guests can embark on a tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge. This is a bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship and offers interactive tastings and signature beverages from Star Wars destinations like Batuu, Tatooine, and Mustafar.

Then, Disney said that there are also gourmet dining options available for adults.

They include:

Palo Steakhouse: This restaurant reportedly combines authentic Italian dining with a modern steakhouse in a setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale’s majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock.

Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement: Disney said this restaurant will offer the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by the three-Michelin-starred chef. It is described as romantic and intimate, evoking the dazzling spirit of the film’s candelabra maitre d’, Lumiere.

The Rose: They explained that this is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. It is said to be inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story.

Senses Spa will be available for adult guests as well, Disney said.

They described it as, "a tranquil oasis offering indulgent spa and beauty treatments, drawing on the serenity of natural elements to promote pampering and relaxation. The spa will feature private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, and steam and aromatherapy rooms, while the reimagined Senses Fitness will offer state-of-the-art exercise and wellness."

Other adult experiences on the ship reportedly include the Quiet Cove pool district, a variety of gourmet cafes, relaxed bars, upscale lounges, and more.

The Disney Wish is said to offer an all-new look and feel in its rooms, providing what they say is a "luxurious, peaceful retreat designed with ample room for families, plenty of storage and upscale amenities."

They said that most of the ship's 1,254 rooms will offer an ocean view. This includes 877 rooms, 70 percent of the ship, that has a verandah. There will also be 451 connecting doors that adjoin rooms to accommodate larger families.

The ship will reportedly have more than double the number of premium concierge staterooms and suites too. They include Disney’s first-ever staterooms located above the bridge and floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views.

The Disney Wish will also debut four royal suites, Disney said. They will accommodate up to six guests each. There will even be a two-story suite with a spiral staircase -- the first of their kind within the Disney fleet.

They said that Disney Wish will not sail until summer 2022. Its maiden voyage will be a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay beginning on June 9, 2022. Following this, it will begin an inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to the same destinations from Port Canaveral.

Booking will open to the general public on May 27, 2021.

The Disney Wish is reportedly just one of several new vessels to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet by 2025. Two other boats are expected to come after. All three are expected to be larger than the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy, two boats already in the fleet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday that cruises could possibly resume in mid-July, ending a months-long 'No Sail' order.

"We acknowledge that cruising will never be a zero-risk activity and that the goal of the CSO’s phased approach is to resume passenger operations in a way that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard cruise ships and across port communities," Aimee Treffiletti, head of the Maritime Unit for CDC’s COVID-19 response within its Global Mitigation Task Force for COVID-19, said in the letter obtained by USA Today.

According to the publication, spokesperson Caitlin Shockey said cruises could begin passenger voyages from the U.S. in mid-July, "depending on cruise lines' pace and compliance with the CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order."

"CDC remains committed to the resumption of passenger operations in the United States following the requirements in the CSO by mid-summer, which aligns with the goals announced by many major cruise lines and travelers," said Jasmine Reed with the CDC.

It has been more than a year since cruises stopped sailing in U.S. waters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several conditions would have to be met in order for sailings to resume, according to the CDC, including the requirement for 98% of crew and 95% of passengers being fully vaccinated.

