Royal Caribbean submits test cruise plan to CDC for approval

Cruise lines are working hard to get people sailing again.

Port Canaveral is one of the busiest ports in all of Florida. One major cruise line has now submitted plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to get back on the water.

Royal Caribbean submitted their plan for test cruises to the CDC. Whether those plans will be approved could be known this week. The cruise line posted on its blog about filing its test cruise plan with the CDC. It said that the CDC could approve that plan in just five days.

Test cruises are simulated voyages to help cruise lines test COVID-19 protocols so they can return to sailing. According to the blog, Royal Caribbean has secured a port agreement with Port Canaveral.

Last week, FOX 35 was at Port Canaveral as cruise executives talked about the vaccination process for crew members and their plans to make a cruise comeback.

Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas departs from Port Canaveral ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"You will start seeing ships coming in and out. Which, I think, is a very good message and will hopefully get the whole society excited that we’re coming back," Captain Hernan Zini, the Royal Caribbean Vice President of Worldwide Port Operations, said.

