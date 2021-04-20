SpaceX Crew-2 launch moved to Friday due to weather

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station has been moved to Friday due to weather. It was originally supposed to lift off on Thursday morning.

NASA tweeted out the update with less than 24 hours to go until launch time.

"Launch Update @NASA and @SpaceX now are targeting Friday, April 23 at 5:49 a.m. ET for the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the @Space_Station due to unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path on Thursday."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron said there was an 80% chance of favorable weather on Thursday and a 90% chance of favorable weather on Friday.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Crew Dragon Endeavour, marking the second crew rotation on a commercial spacecraft mission and the first with two international partner astronauts.

The international team of the Crew-2 mission is bringing together astronauts from the US, Europe, and Japan: NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet will embark on a six-month trip aboard the ISS.

"We are really excited and ready to go," said Kimbrough during a press conference over the weekend. "It's just an amazing feeling, I've gotten to do that before and there's nothing like when you look out the window and see a spaceship getting prepared and realize that you're going to be riding on it in a few days."

"It's an honor to be part of this team, looking forward to a great flight and a great mission," Hoshide said.

Johnson Space Center Flight Operations Directorate Deputy Manager Norm Knight called the business of human spaceflight "unforgiving" and praised the teams for their work.

"It's the vigilance from the teams that guarantee that continued safety and it was definitely present in these reviews this week. And you know you step back and you look, it's, it's, it's hard enough in a regular environment but you put COVID on top of that; it's been exceptionally impressive what these teams have been able to pull together," he said.

"The cadence is very good for the teams, between SpaceX and NASA people are working well with each other. We're looking forward to a successful mission. And again, it's just a very exciting time," he said.

