Walt Disney World to reduce physical distancing rules

Walt Disney World Resort has adjusted its COVID-19 safety precautions for physical distancing on its properties.

According to the updated guidelines on the website, physical distancing will still be required. However, some areas will see reduced measures.

"Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing. While we will reduce physical distancing measures for Guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach, six-feet distancing measures will continue in all dining locations, merchandise stores and in areas where Guests can temporarily remove their masks."

The website does not state how much social distancing will be reduced in some areas.

This comes as Disney's theme parks are getting ready to end temperature checks for all guests on May 16. Temperature checks ended for cast members on Saturday.

Face masks are still required for guests 2 and older.

Universal Orlando recently reduced social distancing from 6-feet to 3-feet within its parks and did away with temperature checks for guests and employees.

