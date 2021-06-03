Walt Disney World updating policy on face coverings for 'cast members'

article

Walt Disney World confirmed to FOX 35 that they have made a slight change to their mask policy for its employees, known as "cast members."

"Certain cast members who work outside and can maintain physical distancing have the option to go maskless," the company said. It also clarified that this is a fairly small percentage of employees.

Currently, the theme park company said that face coverings at Walt Disney World Resort are not required for park guests when outdoors, but they must be worn at the entrance of all attractions, theaters, and on transportation vehicles. This policy had not extended to "cast members."

Guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them and social distancing guidelines still apply.

