Launch Forecast: Will weather cooperate for a smooth liftoff?

The Space Coast will see a crewed launch on Friday if weather permits.

NASA and SpaceX originally targeted Thursday, April 22 at 6:11 a.m. EST for their second crew flight aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, carried by the space company's Falcon 9 rocket.

However, SpaceX postponed the launch to Friday at 5:49 a.m. EST due to weather conditions along the flight path on Thursday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King looked at the forecast for Thursday and said that winds could be breezy due to an incoming cold front moving in on Wednesday. There is no rain associated with the front but strong coastal winds.

The only weather concern on Friday is a possible isolated coastal shower but chances are slim to none, King added. There is a 90 percent chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

Advertisement

If the launch occurs on Friday, you can watch it live on FOX 35 at 5:49 a.m. EST.

If the launch does not happen, the next attempt will be on Monday, April 26th.

RELATED: Countdown to liftoff: NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 'on track' for historic launch

The crew for the flight is made up of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Photo from NASA

"We are really excited and ready to go," said Kimbrough during a press conference over the weekend. "It's just an amazing feeling, I've gotten to do that before and there's nothing like when you look out the window and see a spaceship getting prepared and realize that you're going to be riding on it in a few days."

RELATED: Meet the astronauts going on the NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 mission

The Crew-2 astronauts will reportedly be the second crew to fly on a full-duration mission to the ISS on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. This will also be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members as part of the agency's commercial crew program.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for launch updates and to watch lift off.