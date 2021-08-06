Flagler deputies arrest man, 21, accused of sexually abusing girl, 14

article

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said a 21-year-old claimed to be 16 when he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.

Justin Wallace is charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, related to alleged incidents that are said to have occurred last month.

Deputies said Wallace had just relocated to the area from Massachusetts.

"When the victim met Wallace, she stated that she felt pressured into the first sexual encounter, but advised the other encounters were consensual from July 18, 2021, to July 29, 2021. Wallace was advised by the victim of being 14-years old, before their first sexual encounter," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Wallace eventually told the victim’s parents his real age and they advised him to stay away from their daughter, investigators said. He then left the area and the parents did not know his name or contact information.

According to deputies, Wallace attempted to contact the victim again, and that's when the victim’s family notified the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed that Wallace was aware of the victim’s age, according to deputies. They said that during the course of the investigation, Wallace made multiple homicidal and suicidal statements towards himself, his family, the victim, and the victim’s family, leading to a Baker Act upon arrest.

"This brave victim came forward, reported what happened and if not for that, we would not have been able to help," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "If you prey and take advantage of our children, we will work swiftly to put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong. Let this be a warning that it doesn’t matter if you flee to the next city, across the state, or across the country, we will find you and arrest you. Justice has no boundaries!"

Wallace is being held on a $450,000 bond.