Florida school district to offer vaccine to students 16 and older
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida school district says they will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all its employees and students age 16 and older at its high schools.
Lake County Schools announced the vaccine offer on Wednesday, stating that they will offer doses at its high schools starting next week.
They said that vaccine and consent forms must be completed in advance and brought to the vaccination sites. Doses will be given as scheduled:
Eustis High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 5th
- 2nd dose on April 26th
South Lake High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 6th
- 2nd dose on April 27th
Leesburg High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 6th
- 2nd dose on April 27th
Lake Minneola High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 7th
- 2nd dose on April 28th
Tavares High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 1st dose on April 8th
- 2nd dose on April 29th
Minors seeking a vaccine reportedly must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
