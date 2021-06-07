Norwegian Cruise Line announces 2021 return to Florida voyages

article

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Monday the first of its 2021 voyages, including some departures from Florida.

They said that they plan to set sail this summer with voyages from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral, and Miami. In addition, they will debut its newest ship, the Norwegian Encore, in Alaska. This will be in place of the Norwegian Bliss.

Newly announced expected deployment plans reportedly include:

Norwegian Gem: 7-day itineraries to the Caribbean, starting August 15, 2021, and then 4-day voyages to the Bahamas in November from Miami

Norwegian Breakaway: Sailings to Bermuda from New York starting September 26, 2021

Norwegian Bliss: Sailings to the Mexican Riveria from Los Angeles starting October 24, 2021

Norwegian Escape: Sailings to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral starting November 13, 2021

Norwegian Encore: Debuting on the west coast for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season

"I am pleased to continue our Great Cruise Comeback with plans already announced for 23 of our 28 ships across our three brands beginning in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022," said Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "We want to thank Governor DeSantis and the State of Florida for fighting in support of our industry. His leadership helped bring the CDC to the table. We are currently in communication with his staff and legal counsel to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers departing from the cruise capital of the world."

Norwegian Cruise Line also said in their announcement that all initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew. In addition, they will have a multi-layered ‘SailSAFE' health and safety program.

