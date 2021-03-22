Buc-ee’s officially opens in Daytona Beach

Buc-ee's has officially opened its first Central Florida location!

The Daytona Beach travel center is 53,000 square feet and has 104 gas pumps and thousands of snack, meal, and drink options for travelers. For example, they have Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

The Texas-based chain is also known for its clean bathrooms, huge size, friendly service, and themed apparel. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously described it as an "equal parts convenience store, fresh fruit deli and bakery, barbecue joint, sporting goods store, local boutique with the friendliest service."

The store officially opened at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Fans were lined up since 11 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The opening of this new store will reportedly also bring more than 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the Daytona Beach area with pay starting at $14 an hour, full benefits, 401K, and three weeks of vacation.

Buc-ee's was founded in 10982 and is said to have 38 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. They began expanding into other states in 2019, opening locations in Alabama and Georgia. In 2021, they broke ground in South Carolina and Florida, St. Augustine and Daytona Beach specifically.

