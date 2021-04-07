Travel survey says these are Disney World's most popular rides

article

When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort, some rides appear to be more popular than others.

A travel survey conducted by Upgraded Points, LLC narrowed down which rides were people’s favorite in March 2021 from a sample of 5,627 American adults.

Out of the resort’s four theme parks, two made it onto the travel reward resource’s overall "top 10 favorite rides list."

Magic Kingdom claimed nine of those spots while Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park claimed only one.

Here are the top 10 rides at Walt Disney World Resort, according to findings from Upgraded Points.

Top 10 Favorite Rides at Walt Disney World Resort

Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom (11.2%)

Roughly 1 in 10 people say Space Mountain is their favorite Disney World ride. It is a dark, indoor, space-themed steel roller coaster.

Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom (10.4%)

A close second is the Haunted Mansion, which 10.4% of the survey’s respondents selected as their favorite ride. This attraction is another dark indoor ride, but uses special effects and animatronic ghosts.

Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom (5.5%)

The third most popular Disney World ride is Pirates of the Caribbean. This animatronic sail-through adventure was declared a favorite by 5.5% of the survey’s respondents.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom (5.3%)

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a top pick among 5.3% of travelers. It is a rickety mine train roller coaster.

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom (5%)

One in 20 travelers say Splash Mountain is their favorite Disney World Ride. However, this animatronic log flume attraction based on "Song of the South" is getting re-themed into "The Princess and the Frog."

"it’s a small world" at Magic Kingdom (4.9%)

Disney fans might be divided on "it’s a small world," but the song-based boat ride is favorite for nearly 1 in 20 theme park goers. The 10-minute attraction takes rider though the seven continents while animatronic character sing the classic anthem.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom (4%)

One in 25 people choose Dumbo the Flying Elephant as their favorite Disney World ride. On this attraction, guests hop into a Dumbo-shaped vehicle and get spun around at self-adjustable heights.

Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (3.8%)

The only ride from Disney’s Animal Kingdom to make it on the top 10 list is the Avatar Flight of Passage. This 3D soaring simulator is a favorite among 3.8% of the survey’s respondents.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom (3.8%)

Tied with the Avatar ride is Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, which is a 20th century-themed rotating theater that uses an audio-animatronic stage.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom (3.6%)

Rounding out the top 10 is Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. The "Toy Story" laser-shooting ride-through is a favorite among 3.6% of the survey’s respondents.

Outside of the top 10, 42.5% of respondents selected other rides as their favorite throughout Disney’s Orlando theme parks. Upgraded Points did not identify these rides in full, however the website does break down the top 10 rides at each respective park: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

The travel resource also noted that its survey yields different results when dividing respondents by their gender and the state they live in.

To see the full survey, visit UpgradedPoints.com.

